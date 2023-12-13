Ingredients
- 1 lb. (26-30 ct.) shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 Tbsp. flour 1 ½ tsp. smoked paprika
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. pepper ½ tsp. ground coriander
- ¼ tsp. cayenne
- ¼ tsp. sugar
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3 shallots, thinly sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 medium green bell pepper, cored and sliced
- 1 (15 oz.) can diced tomato
- ⅓ cup chicken or vegetable broth
- 2 Tbsp. tablespoon dry white wine
- 2 Tbsp. tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- ⅓ cup chopped parsley leaves
Directions
- Pat the shrimp dry and place in a large bowl. Add the flour, smoked paprika, salt and pepper, coriander, cayenne, and sugar; toss to coat shrimp.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter with olive oil. Add shallots and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring regularly. Add bell peppers and cook another 4 minutes, tossing occasionally. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute.
- Add shrimp to the vegetables and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, then add the diced tomatoes, broth, white wine and lemon juice. Cook until the shrimp is cooked thoroughly.
- Remove from heat and stir in chopped fresh parsley.