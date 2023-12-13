Ingredients

  • 1 lb. (26-30 ct.) shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 Tbsp. flour 1 ½ tsp. smoked paprika
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. pepper ½ tsp. ground coriander
  • ¼ tsp. cayenne
  • ¼ tsp. sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. butter
  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 3 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 4 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 medium green bell pepper, cored and sliced
  • 1 (15 oz.) can diced tomato
  • ⅓ cup chicken or vegetable broth
  • 2 Tbsp. tablespoon dry white wine
  • 2 Tbsp. tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • ⅓ cup chopped parsley leaves

Directions

  1. Pat the shrimp dry and place in a large bowl. Add the flour, smoked paprika, salt and pepper, coriander, cayenne, and sugar; toss to coat shrimp.
  2. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter with olive oil. Add shallots and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring regularly. Add bell peppers and cook another 4 minutes, tossing occasionally. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute.
  3. Add shrimp to the vegetables and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, then add the diced tomatoes, broth, white wine and lemon juice. Cook until the shrimp is cooked thoroughly.
  4. Remove from heat and stir in chopped fresh parsley.