HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ms. Pennsylvania Senior America 2021 has a new queen. Joann Tresco takes over the reins.

Tresco is a retired Army Sergeant Major, working as a civilian contractor with the Pa. National Guard and is currently the CEO of Pa. Dance Sport in Hummelstown.

She will later compete for the national title.

Esmeralda Hetrick of Dauphin County served as the 2019-2020 national winner.