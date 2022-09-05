PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Megabus.com, one of North America’s largest bus companies, is expanding its coverage throughout Pennsylvania by partnering with Fullington Trailways.

The new partnership will connect Philadelphia with 11 cities, Harrisburg with nine cities, New York City with 14 cities, Pittsburgh with 22 cities, and State College with 18 cities.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com. “As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network.”

You can view the updated bus schedules can buy tickets (for travel starting on Sept. 1) at us.megabus.com.

“As we celebrate our 114th year of being in business, Fullington Trailways is delighted to be able to partner with megabus.com.” said Jonathan Berzas President and CEO for The Fullington Auto Bus Company. “We continue to provide affordable, reliable, and convenient service in Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic region. This partnership offers our customers another avenue to purchase their bus tickets.”