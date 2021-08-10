Mid Penn Bank donates to over 100 first responder organizations in Pa.

(WHTM) — Mid Penn Bank is donating money to more than a hundred first responder organizations in Pennsylvania.

The bank gave $24,000 through its first responders donation program. This is the latest in a series of donations over the past few years.

“It takes about $7,000 just to equip a firefighter, An average pumper costs $600 to $700,000, and an aerial device you’re looking at over a million dollars just to purchase that, so the donations that the bank provides certainly go a long way,” VP and Manager of Mid Penn Bank Middletown and Steelton, David Martin said.

Mid Penn Bank says it donates more than a million and a half dollars to charity every year.