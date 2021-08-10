Mid Penn Bank donates to over 100 first responder organizations in Pa.

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WHTM) — Mid Penn Bank is donating money to more than a hundred first responder organizations in Pennsylvania.

The bank gave $24,000 through its first responders donation program. This is the latest in a series of donations over the past few years.

“It takes about $7,000 just to equip a firefighter, An average pumper costs $600 to $700,000, and an aerial device you’re looking at over a million dollars just to purchase that, so the donations that the bank provides certainly go a long way,” VP and Manager of Mid Penn Bank Middletown and Steelton, David Martin said.

Mid Penn Bank says it donates more than a million and a half dollars to charity every year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss