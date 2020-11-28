HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Most people get their presents under a tree, but last Christmas Eve, a Middletown mom delivered her own gift…on the side of Interstate-81.

Abc27 caught up with mother Shanea Bishop one year later, and a happy, healthy baby Rhylee, 11 months older and 18 pounds heavier. A far cry from her premature days, but her birth story is still fresh in her mothers mind.

“Every time I pass the place where I had her. I am like, ‘oh my good, look! That’s where I had you. I know she doesn’t get it yet,” said Bishop.

She doesn’t yet, but she will.

“I was just actually going to show her the news clip right away and be like, ‘look, you were born on the side of the road,’ and when she has kids, she’ll probably be like, ‘mom, how did you do that?'” Bishop added.

Bishop, sometimes doesn’t know how she does it either. She’s a single mom of two and it’s never easy, but it’s always rewarding.

“With them two, I am always there 24/7. So, it’s like I don’t miss a moment. So, for some people it’s I miss the first walk, or I miss the first talk.’”

Rhylee seems to be quite happy her mom doesn’t miss much.

“she’s definitely a Mommy’s girl. Oh my goodness, when I walk out of the room, she will freak out,” Bishop said.

Her sister Rider, just as attached. Bishop gets a lot of help from her father, but for most of the day it’s three’s company.

“When they look at you, like, I’ve done wrong in life and stuff has happened, but when they look at you, they just see perfect-ness,” Bishop said.

As for all the other moms nervous about giving birth, Bishop says you got this.

“When you hold your baby for the first time, you’re gonna, all your worries and everything are just gonna go out the window.”