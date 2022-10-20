MIDDLETOWN,Pa. (WHTM) — The Middletown Public Library is hosting its annual fall book sale for two weeks starting on Monday, Oct 31.

According to Library Director John Grayshaw, there will be over 30,000 items within 50-55 categories. Besides books for children and young adults, fiction and nonfiction books, there will also be DVDs, vinyl records, CDs, audiobooks, and puzzles.

Some of the books that will be for sale date back to the 1800s.

Below is a list of dates and times for the sale.

Wednesday, Oct. 26: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. (Dealer/Friends Night $10 per person)

Monday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov.3: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. ($5 a bag sale).

The library accepts donations of new and used books in good condition. They also accept DVDs, audiobooks, puzzles, music CDs, board games, video games, and vinyl records.

The library does not accept encyclopedias, textbooks, Reader’s Digest condensed books (and similar), books in poor condition, VHS tapes, or cassette tapes.