Midstate bar and restaurant owners adjusting to new restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Business owners spent Thursday making changes after Governor Tom Wolf announced new statewide restrictions at bars and restaurants.

Tim Ricker is the owner of Pandemonium Bar and Grill in Shermansdale. He is building a patio to accommodate more outdoor seating because there is a 25% indoor seating capacity restriction.

Ricker also has concerns about Wolf banning bar seating and requiring food to be served with alcohol to people.

“Will chicken strips prevent you from getting the virus?” he quipped. “If you are following social distancing, what is the difference if you are drinking a beer versus drinking a beer and eating chicken strips.”

Ricker says the new restrictions will have a big impact on happy hour crowds. “A lot of my customers like to come in and get a cold beer after a long day at work and not eat anything, and some may order food and take it home, and others will not.”

He says he will continue to follow the guidelines and restrictions, but hopes this is not one step closer to another shutdown. “A lot of businesses will not survive another one. It would put a major strain on us.”