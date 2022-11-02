SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One year ago, a Susquehanna Township business was left in ruins. Now, it is finally rebuilt.

The barbershop was completely destroyed, and the salon was left standing but severely damaged after a drunk driver crashed into both of them. The driver died at the scene.

“I never saw anything so kind of traumatizing as far as all the brick, debris, dirt, the front door was literally over there,” said Aynyess George, owner of the properties at 160 Linglestown Road.

Aynyess George owns the properties on this busy Linglestown intersection.

“Just having everybody rebuild, and because we work off of clients you can’t really tell someone they have to wait a whole year to get their hair done or their haircuts,” George said.

George says they’re now open and ready for business.

“It feels amazing. I feel like I went from working seven days a week to no days a week so I’m just excited to get back in here. open up the doors and start doing hair again,” George said.

The barbershop was replaced by a nail salon. That’s where Christopher Harris also worked. He says he lost everything in seconds that Halloween morning.

“When the accident happened it just took all the businesses that were in this area. It just took us all out,” said Christopher Harris, who previously worked at the barbershop.

Both George and Harris say the support from the community helped get them through this difficult time.

“There were other shop owners that opened up their shop for me. The church across the street said that I could work out of there so first and foremost just to say thank you but to let people know that we are back open,” Aynyess George said.