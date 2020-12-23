Midstate families receive holiday meals from Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Penn National

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank teamed up with Penn National to provide holiday meals to Midstate families.
Instead of having a holiday party, Penn National donated more than $13,000 to the food bankhelping more than 800 families.
“It’s rewarding to see everybody we’re able to help, but it also is really sobering and understanding that there are lots of people right now who are facing hunger in Central Pennsylvania,” said Amy Hill.
The food was handed out at John Harris High, Ben Franklin, and Foose Elementary Schools.
