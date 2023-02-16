(WHTM) — abc27 is honoring two hometown heroes on Thursday for their physical and leadership skills.

Dr. Roxana Gapstur, the president and CEO of WellSpan Health, was announced as the 2023 winner of the Athena Award. This award was given by the York County Economic Alliance, and the Women’s Business Center Organization.

Dr. Gapstur also serves on several health and economic boards on the local, state, and national levels.

Secondly, the Cumberland Valley Cheerleading Squad is also a hometown hero. the team competed in the National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida over the weekend.

The Team finished fifth out of 113 schools in their division.