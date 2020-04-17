Midstate physician raising funds to support health care workers

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One local physician is helping to raise money to support other healthcare workers in the COVID-19 fight.

Dr. Salim Saiyed is a hospitalist in the Midstate who treats and admits COVID 19 patients.

Saiyed joined a global effort to raise money for N95 masks that will help abroad and here in South Central Pennsylvania.

‘The campaign is called Launch Good.

“The mortality rate if COVID 19 is as high as 1-3 percent as compared to the flu virus which is only 0.1 percent and we know that the mortality rate for COVID 19 for those that are elderly which is 70 or 80 is up to 15 percent. It is also very contagious as compared to the flu. That I some of the reasons why COVID 19 is such a dangerous virus. They stay in the hospital the longest. They are the sickest and require very long ICU stay,” Saiyed says.

Multiple doctors and staff see COVID 19 patients numerous times a day.

“Why masking is so important is because as I mentioned this is a very contagious virus and when we go to see the patient we are close to the patients and not practicing social distancing with these patients that puts us at a really high risk of catching the virus. By having an N95 mask, which filters 95 percent of respiratory droplets or aerosols in the air we reduce the chance of catching the virus ourselves. We are going through a lot of masks at our hospitals at our clinics by you donating to this campaign you will help us fight this virus.” Dr. Saiyed said.

The community’s generosity provided N95’s to Spring Creek Nursing Home in Dauphin County. Which is dealing with numerous cases of COVID-19 in the facility, and 1,000 masks to Messiah Village Skilled Nursing Facility to protect 400 residents and 150 health care workers.

“There are shortages of PPE’s everywhere we so so grateful we are definitely in need of these,” said Kim Valvo with Messiah Village.

Saiyed says the N95 masks will also go to local free and low-cost clinics to donate here.