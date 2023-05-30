(WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Heroes have a life-saving message for their peers, and you.

Some Midstate teenagers want everyone to be safe on the road this summer.

“They’re creating a teen message for teens and teens listen best to their peers,” said Danielle Horon, a traffic safety specialist.

Students from Manheim Township High School submitted more than 20 designs for Lancaster County’s “No Excuse Youth Traffic Safety Billboard Design Contest.”

The contest is a way for students to remind everyone of safe driving.

“We’re just getting teens to think about this and getting teens involved. I think it’s amazing how you’re getting the same age group to work on something that’ll mostly apply to teens because it’s mostly teens who are getting into these racing, driving accidents,” said Adrianna, a billboard design winner.

AAA calls the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day — when school is out, and young drivers are on the road –the 100 deadliest days of the year for teens.

“Being able to have the connection with driving safety teens are, you know, especially our high schoolers, are getting their drivers license, they’re getting out there they’re driving and we want them to be able to be as safe as possible,” said Horon.

But the billboard isn’t just meant for teens.

“People driving past this that aren’t teens are also able to get the message, you know, ‘Hey, drive safe, it’s not a race.’ So you’re looking at this billboard from a teen’s perspective but there’s so many others that are looking at it as well,” Horon added.

You can see the billboards going northbound on the Manheim Pike and the students hope all drivers take in the message.