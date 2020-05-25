Midstaters enjoying the outdoors on day-off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People across the Midstate enjoyed the day off work on Monday and spent time outdoors.
State and county parks were packed with people biking, hiking and fishing. Parks in yellow phase counties have reopened most facilities.
There are a few restrictions, however, which includes swimming. Park officials continue to advise people to social distance and wear masks if possible.
