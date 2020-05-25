Live Now
ABC27 News at 5

Midstaters enjoying the outdoors on day-off

Community

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People across the Midstate enjoyed the day off work on Monday and spent time outdoors.

State and county parks were packed with people biking, hiking and fishing. Parks in yellow phase counties have reopened most facilities.

There are a few restrictions, however, which includes swimming. Park officials continue to advise people to social distance and wear masks if possible.

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss