Millersville professor helps plan ‘Food of Love Day’

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville University communication & Theatre professor Dr. Changfu Chang has helped organize a month-long celebration of Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month.

On May 10, the United Chinese Americans will partner with a coalition of communities and organizations nationwide to launch the “Food of Love Day”.

Chang is a member of the United Chinese Americans and is overseeing media and communications for the event.

On “Food of Love Day,” Chinese American communities and restaurants in all 50 states and over 100 cities will prepare free food for their fellow Americans. Teams will deliver hot meals to homeless shelters and soup kitchens. Members of the local Chinese communities will also assist food banks across the nation.

“Throughout history, minority groups have faced discrimination,” says Chang. “Today with the fear and frustration around COVID-19, there is an alarming rise in the incidents of hate crimes against Chinese Americans. To combat this hate, the Chinese American community chooses to respond with love and compassion for our fellow Americans.”

This event continues the ongoing efforts of the Chinese American community to provide relief and charitable support to the people and institutions hit hardest by COVID-19 .

For a full list of cities and events, please visit ucausa.org/food-of-love-day.

