Milton Hershey School students’ artwork headed to International Space Station

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Art projects from two Milton Hershey School students will be launching into space on Saturday, Dec. 5, aboard Mission 13 to the International Space Station.

The students, Joshua Ferguson and Zoya Johnson, now in fourth and sixth-grade respectively, will watch the launch live on Saturday knowing their art projects are a piece of spaceflight history.

The mission patch competition fosters community-wide awareness and engagement in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program, an initiative that takes students, teachers, and the community at large to the space frontier through immersion in an authentic research experience.

The project has historically been part of human space flight since the 1960s. Through patch competitions, communities can engage with an authentic aspects of the space program.

Younger students at Milton Hershey School participated in the patch competition two years ago, at the same time the high schoolers were working on microgravity experiments that also went to the International Space Station in 2019 with the SSEP program.