Milton Hershey students submit artwork that is out of this world

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some artwork from two Milton Hershey Students is now in outer space!
Yesterday morning, SpaceX launched a newer and bigger version of its Dragon supply ship to the International Space Station.
It was packed with Christmas treats and presents – and the artwork from the two Milton Hershey students.
Joshua Ferguson and Zoya Johnson both submitted designs two years ago, that are now two of 67 mission patches.
The artwork and other supplies should reach the station sometime today!
