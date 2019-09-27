Mixed-use tower proposed for downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several storefronts have sat vacant for years on Market Street near the corner of Third Street. Developers now want to turn an empty lot into a 10 to 12 story mixed-use office building.

“There’s so many great projects going on right now in the city that the city is just bursting with optimism and activity,” said Brad Jones, President, and CEO of Harristown Enterprises.

Jones has big plans for the empty site across from Strawberry Square.

“This is kind of the last available site that needs re-developed on Market Street, so we’re excited about a new mixed-use tower,” Jones said.

To build a new tower, three buildings were acquired by Market Street Quad LLC, a 50/50 partnership between Harristown Enterprises and Select Capital Commercial Properties.

“In any city development it takes time to acquire the parcels, so we just recently acquired the old Rite Aid parcel here behind us and now we have a 20,000 square foot site,” Jones said.

The 10 to 12 story building would have retail or a restaurant on the first floor, several floors of parking above, and possible residential use on the upper floors.

“(There) hasn’t been a new office building built in downtown since about 2008 and we think there’s a lot of interest in the market here, a lot of new companies that might want to come to Harrisburg,” Jones said. “(It) could create as many as 500 to 1,000 new jobs for the city.”

“Once we have a final plan, then we’ll take that before city council for the land development process,” Jones said.

Jones expects the whole project to take two to three years to complete.