This time of year can be very busy for families. It can also be very expensive.

“It is such an interesting time because we have so many gift-giving holidays,” said smart shopping expert Trae Bodge. “We have Mother’s Day, Father’s Day. Then we might have grads on our list. Maybe we’re attending a couple of weddings, so there’s a lot of spending going on.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And a lot of spending can lead to a lot of stress.

“The higher the interest rates are, the more stressed we get because not only is debt more expensive, but everything is more expensive,” Bodge said. “And so it makes it really hard for Americans to fulfill their obligations and pay off their credit cards every month at the same time.”

Bodge says if you find yourself in this situation, the first step is awareness.

“Just be very, very honest with yourself about what you can afford and try not to go over budget and carry debt forward,” she said.

Next, you can get creative. Instead of a lavish gift, help your mom around the house or make her breakfast.

And if you’re hosting a graduation party, ask for help. Bodge says that will save time and money.

“The best thing you can do, and this may be hard for you if you love to entertain, is to host a potluck instead of shouldering the full expense yourself,” she said.

And finally, talk to your family about gift expectations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I think sometimes for people with their pride it’s difficult to have a conversation like that, but I think your potential recipients will be thankful you were honest with them and they’ll understand,” Bodge said. “You certainly don’t want to go into debt over gift giving.”

Bodge says if you’re looking for a specific item to purchase, she likes the Google Shopping tool. You enter “google shopping” in your search bar, then type the name of the item you want to buy. From there, it will show you where it’s being offered and at what price, so you can make sure you’re getting the best deal.