Mommy Minute: ‘A Space to Make’ encourages kids get creative and messy

Kerry Spangler loves bringing her daughter, two-year-old Emma, to art classes at a new mobile business, ‘A Space to Make.’

“She loves to paint,” Spangler said. “She loves to make a mess like most two-year-olds do, so she just absolutely loved it.”

The class, held at various locations such as Camp Catherine in Hershey, has kids ages one to 12 getting into just about everything, with absolutely no restrictions. And that’s the point, according to founder Lindsey Stewart, a former special education and art teacher.

“Parents want these activities for their kids, however, they cause such a mess in their own houses,” Stewart said. “It’s so developmentally appropriate for them to engage in this play-based learning.

It’s giving kids free rein, in a space to make a mess, it lets them explore their curiosity and tap into their creativity.

“They (parents) might say, ‘no, don’t do this’ or ‘don’t touch that’ or ‘that’s too much glue’ or ‘let’s keep the paint in here,” Stewart said. “And so during these activities, we really let the kids just play and explore and get dirty.”

Stewart includes paint in each session, because it’s an activity that parents tend to shy away from.

“They don’t have restrictions,” she said. “We don’t have to tell them ‘no’ every five seconds. They just get to be creative. They get to be themselves.”

Spangler loves that Emma can play without rules; even if there is some clean-up required.

“She’s covered head to toe in paint…in her hair, pigtails,” Spanger said. “I bring extra clothes.”

Note: The video and interviews for this story were recorded before the Coronavirus pandemic. Stewart is now back up and running with socially distant classes with extra sanitation. To learn more, click here to access her Facebook page.