(WHTM) — April is autism acceptance month, and the CDC is out with a new report that shows the number of kids with Autism Spectrum Disorder has risen to one in every 36.

The study looked at eight-year-olds in 11 states, including nearby states of Maryland and New Jersey. That overall rate of one in 36 is up from one in 44, which was reported two years ago. The CDC says they cannot say for sure, but they suspect the increase is because of more awareness, leading to more kids being diagnosed.

Autism Spectrum Disorder was slightly over 1% for the girls for the first time, but it was still nearly four times higher in boys.

So when should children be screened for Autism?

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends developmental screenings at nine months, 18 months, and 30 months, and screening for Autism at 18 to 24 months.

They say parents who have any concerns should reach out to their child’s pediatrician.

CDC research found that because of those screenings, more and more kids with autism were being identified earlier, but that trend reversed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

