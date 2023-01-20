(WHTM) — With the new year comes a renewed focus on healthy eating habits. Because of that, nutritionists at Giant want to bust some common food myths.

Dietician Charlotte Scheid says that sugar is not necessarily addicting, but when we eat sugar by itself, we want to eat more of it because our blood sugar spikes. One way to avoid that feeling is to eat naturally sweet foods with a protein or fat to help us feel fuller longer.

Scheid also contradicts the notion that fat is bad. Scheid says fat is an essential nutrient for brain function and organ protection and can even help boost our mood. We should limit saturated fats and instead seek fat from foods like salmon, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and avocado.

Finally, Scheid says eating healthy doesn’t have to be expensive. You can cut costs on healthy foods by purchasing store-brand products; you can use canned beans in soups and casseroles to get a boost of protein and fiber; and when it comes to produce, canned or frozen fruits and veggies still have vitamins and minerals.