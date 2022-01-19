Mommy Minute: Busting winter illness myths

(WHTM) — In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is also cold and flu season. There are a lot of myths and misconceptions when it comes to this time of year.

You’ve probably heard this before, feed a cold, starve a fever. But should we really do that?

“There’s really no reason to think we should feed a cold and starve a fever. Really with any illness, we should be eating what we’re capable of eating to a normal point. We should eat if we feel like eating. If we don’t feel like eating we should at least be drinking fluids,” Penn State Health Pediatrician Dr. Katherine Shedlock said.

Another old adage, clear mucus is good. Yellow or green means infection and a trip to the doctor.

“No this is not necessarily true.. viral infections will frequently have green or yellow mucus. and viral infections that are simple will just resolve on their own,” Dr. Shedlock said. “Typically I just encourage parents to do home care with nasal saline, suctioning the nose, running a humidifier especially at nighttime and see how things go throughout the week.”

And what about winter allergies? Are there such a thing, or like bears, do allergies hibernate during the colder months?

“If you’re somebody that has more indoor problems, if you have an allergy to dust mites, dust, or mold or pet dander, you’re going to have allergy symptoms all year long. But if you’re somebody that has symptoms when you’re exposed to pollen, most likely your symptoms will get better in the wintertime,” Dr. Shedlock said.

