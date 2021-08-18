Mommy Minute: CDC says recess has proven health benefits

Boys and girls sitting at desks, raising hands (Getty Images).

Recess isn’t just a break in the school day. The CDC says school-based physical activity has proven health benefits.

When young people get more physical activity, teachers see better behavior in the classroom and better attendance.

Schools are in a unique position to help young people get the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity.

Science shows students who are active experience improved attention, better moods and memory, lower risks of depression, and better grades.

For the teachers, the activities also make it easier to keep students on task.

For those schooling from home, don’t forget to add a safe “recess” to the day and take advantage of these health benefits.

