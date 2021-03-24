Mommy Minute: Family builds epic play area to entertain kids amid pandemic

Most parents have struggled to keep their kids entertained over the past year. That struggle inspired a unique project in Northumberland County.

The Coughlin family grew tired of telling their children “no.”

“Every time we would pass a playground, (they would ask) ‘can we go on the playground,” mom Katie Coughlin said. “We can’t take them on the playground because everything is shut down. It’s just really hard for them because they don’t understand.”

A few days before Christmas, Paul Coughlin came up with the idea to turn the basement into an epic play area for his kids. The couple has a 9-year-old son, two daughters ages 5 and 3, and a new baby.

What started as an idea to inflate a bouncy house and maybe build a playhouse just kept growing and getting bigger.

“It just popped into my head, ‘how about I turn this into as much as I can for them,” he said. “We’re not using the basement anyway…just turn it into something extraordinary for them.”

Paul doesn’t have a lot of building experience, but he taught himself along the way. He used tools that were handed down from family members, lumber from his backyard, and only spent about $1,200 out of pocket.

There’s now a race track with go-carts, a chalkboard, basketball hoop, swing and so much more in the family’s home.

“Just to see my kids happy, still being stuck inside, that’s what it’s all about for me,” Paul said.

Staying socially distanced was especially important for this family. Hunter, 9, has special needs after he was in a devastating car crash at the age of 18 months that left him with a traumatic brain injury. Everything in the basement is totally accessible for Hunter.