Mommy Minute: Free UPMC seminar to focus on your child’s ideal weight

(WHTM) — Next Wednesday, UPMC is offering a virtual health seminar for parents to help them understand their child’s ideal weight.

This is part of a series of seminars offered free of charge.

Parents will have access to a licensed psychologist, a pediatric gastroenterologist and two pediatric endocrinologists.

It’s believed that one in five U.S. children are now considered overweight. The problem has only gotten worse over the past two years. The pandemic kept kids home more and, in some cases, limited their activity.

Doctors at UPMC say they’re seeing the side effects of that; kids are coming in with organ issues, pre-diabetes, anxiety and depression. Some are now also suffering from bullying because of weight gain.

They say the focus should be on eliminating sugary drinks and adding more fruits and vegetables into kids’ diets. The seminar will also have advice about how to get your kids to eventually get 60 minutes of moderate exercise a day and keep them off of screens.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“The average in the U.S. is about six or seven hours a day that kids are spending playing video games, watching tv, all the other things that are on the screen,” said Dr. Amr Morsi, a pediatric endocrinologist at UPMC. “We know that’s an independent factor for progressive weight gain.”

If you’re interested in the free seminar, you must register in advance. You can do that by clicking here.