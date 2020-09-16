Mommy Minute: Giant offering quick, healthy meals you can cook in a bag

With kids back in school and activities resuming, chances are your family is busier than they have been in months.

That can mean added stress towards parents trying to feed their kids at meal time.

Giant is offering a solution to keep those stress levels low – in the form of meals that you can cook in a bag. There’s no prep work and virtually no clean up.

They’re offering the meals in different protein options – poultry, pork, and seafood. Each meal, depending on which one you select, serves between two and eight people.

These meals can be found in the fresh meat section.