Mommy Minute: ‘Girls on the Run’ promotes fitness, friendship

When 10-year-old Senna Ward of Susquehanna Township first joined Girls on the Run, she worried asthma would hold her back. But it didn’t take long for Senna to find her stride.

“I just started running and felt a lot more confident in myself because there were lots of people cheering all of us on,” she said.

Her mom, Rene, says it was incredible to watch her daughter’s transformation.

“She didn’t think she could run or jog a 5K at all, to the end of the program seeing her encouraged and encouraging her friends,” Rene said. “Seeing them out there doing their practice 5K to the big 5K was just an amazing process.”

That’s what Girls on the Run is all about. But the program goes far beyond the physical.

“Girls on the Run is an after school program that focuses on the social, emotional and physical health of girls from third grade through eighth grade,” said Council Director Gillian Byerly.

Byerly says girls in this age group struggle a lot. Fifty percent of them experience bullying. Self-esteem and relationships are sometimes lacking.

“They’re learning to deal with peer pressure,” Byerly said. “They’re learning to stand up for themselves and others.”

The girls build up to a 5K they can run at the end of the program with a chosen buddy, but along the way the focus is more on friendship than fitness.

“They will walk, they will run, they will skip, but they will cross that line knowing they accomplished something that, in many cases, they did not think was possible in the beginning,” Byerly said.

Rene says Girls on the Run has changed her daughter for the better.

“We hear a lot about mean girls and things that go on in the schools and this is an opportunity for your daughter to hear encouragement and positivity from other women and girls,” she said. “And that’s always a good thing.”

This year practices will be held in person or virtually, depending on your comfort level. And instead of one big 5K event at the end, they will have several smaller events. If you’d like more information about Girls on the Run, including how to register, click here.