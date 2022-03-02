When it comes to boosting your immunity, nutritionists say it’s vital to go with your gut. It’s estimated that 70 percent of our immune system comes from our gut.

To take care of it, GIANT nutritionist Shanna Shultz says we should focus on three main components; fiber, probiotics, and prebiotics.

Shultz says you should aim for between 25 and 38 grams of fiber per day. This comes from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Insoluble fiber is especially important. This can be found in whole wheat flour, nuts, cauliflower, potatoes, and green beans. This is important because it keeps our digestive system moving.

Probiotics are the good bacteria that can be found in fermented foods like yogurt, sauerkraut, and kimchi. There are also products on the market now including a sparkling plant-based water that’s been fermented, and kefir, which is a drinkable yogurt.

Prebiotics are the gut’s fertilizer, according to Shultz. They need the good bacteria and can be found in bananas, kiwi, berries and oats.

“Everything that we eat passes through our digestive system,” Shultz said. “Everything is being absorbed in that part of our body so that’s why it houses so much of our immune system. Our gut is actually considered our body’s second brain because of how much nutrition it actually processes. It’s the home for a lot of functions in our body, including our immune system.”

