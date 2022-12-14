(WHTM) — This time of year, people love to bake and indulge. But having so many treats around us all the time can be challenging.

That’s where some healthy baking hacks can make all the difference, according to Giant nutritionist Shanna Shultz.

The first concern is sugar. Shultz says you can replace granulated or brown sugar with a Truvia substitute. She said she made the swap when recently making her great-grandmother’s sugar cookie recipe.

“They came out just as beautiful,” she said.

The substitute can be found in the baking aisle and is a one-to-one substitute, meaning if your recipe calls for a cup of sugar, you can use a cup of Truvia instead.

There’s also the Swerve product line, found in the natural and organic section. In addition to granulated and brown sugar, they also have confectioners sugar, which is great for homemade frostings.

When it comes to cutting saturated fat from butter, Shultz offers several different options including pumpkin, whole milk Greek yogurt, applesauce, or even mashed avocado.

“Because it’s giving us a good heart-healthy fat, compared to a butter which has saturated fat, which could make your cholesterol go up,” Shultz said. “The avocado has good unsaturated fat in it, which can be helpful for our cholesterol.”

Yogurt, applesauce, and avocado are also one-to-one substitutes. If using pumpkin, you can use about one-quarter less than what the recipe calls for.