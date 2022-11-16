(WHTM) — The Nintendo Switch continues its reign of popularity, and one game is particularly hot this holiday season.

“This year it’s the Nintendo Switch sports game,” said Charlene DeLoach, contributing editor of the Toy Insider. “I love it because it really lets kids get up and moving, it gets them playing when it’s cold outside, and it’s something the whole family can do even if you’re not video game savvy.”

For younger kids, DeLoach says Bluey, based on the popular Disney Junior show, is a big deal. The Bluey Ultimate Light and Sounds Playhouse is sure to fly off shelves.

“It is one of the largest Bluey products to date on the market, plus it has all those light and sound features that really gets kids playing and interacting with it in a really unique way,” DeLoach said.

Social media-inspired toys are also hot, like the Addison Rae doll.

“She comes with all those little accessories that any star on TikTok needs, but actually what’s really cool about it is she also plays dance music,” DeLoach said.

To view all of the Toy Insider’s Hot 20 list for 2022, click here.

