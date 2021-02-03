Mommy Minute: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID; advice for parents if kids appear to be ill

We are not only in the middle of a global pandemic, but it’s also cold and flu season.

So how do parents tell those illnesses apart? The short answer; we can’t.

“The symptoms are extremely similar with flu and COVID-19,” said Dr. Katherine Shedlock, a pediatrician at Penn State Health. “They can both cause fevers, sore throat, runny noses, sometimes vomiting and diarrhea, shortness of breath. So you really don’t know unless you’re tested.”

Shedlock says, unfortunately, we can’t ignore any signs of a potential infection right now, especially if symptoms are persistent. Because COVID-19 affects people in dramatically different ways, what might seem like a mild case of congestion could actually be Coronavirus.

Shedlock suggests your child should quarantine for 10 days or get tested if they have any symptoms. They should not go back to school in the meantime.

Shedlock says what seems like a runny nose in one person could become a matter of life and death for another.

“Even if you’re going to the grocery store, you’re carrying that virus with you and you could pass it to multiple people and that could, unfortunately, lead to death in some individuals,” she said.

Shedlock says testing is more widely available right now and many doctor’s offices will or a test without an in-person visit. Although COVID-19 numbers remain high locally, flu numbers are relatively low for this time of year. That suggests that mask-wearing and social distancing are working.