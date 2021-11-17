Mommy Minute: Jonah Anderson set to return to Food Network to bake for sweet redemption

The name Jonah Anderson might sound familiar.

The Lower Paxton Township teenager baked his way to success, making it to the finale of the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship last winter.

Anderson is still in the kitchen perfecting his already impressive talents. And later this week, you’ll see him get a chance for some sweet redemption. He was invited back to compete in the upcoming show, Kids Baking Championship “Light up the Holidays.” The cast was revealed Tuesday on the Kids Baking Championship website.

The 13-year-old came into the abc27 studio and, while baking in our kitchen, Anderson told us the invitation was icing on his perfectly-baked pastry.

Anderson’s version of Kouign Amann was a hit with the abc27 staff!

One of Anderson’s recent creations.

“I honestly think I proved myself a lot the last season and even though I didn’t win it was still a great experience,” Anderson said. “But I’m so glad to be going back.”

Anderson will face off against three other returning contestants, trying once again to bring the title and $10,000 baker’s prize package back to Harrisburg. He can’t say much about the contest itself.

“I can’t really tell you what happened,” Anderson said. “All I can say is it was really cool to see some familiar faces,” he said smiling.

He did share that the challenge, revealed on the show’s website as a “tsunami cake with a poured sugar flame,” was something he had never made before.

“What went through my mind was, I was like ‘I’ve never made one of these before, I have no idea how to make this.. so it was definitely a curveball,” he said.

Since appearing on his season of Kids Baking Championship, Anderson has only become a more ambitious baker. He works in the kitchen at least three times a week, learning new recipes and techniques. He also takes custom orders for friends and family and has even catered for large events.

“At home, you’re free to bake without a time crunch, so it was nice to be able to do that again without a twist being thrown at you or a time crunch,” Anderson said.

In addition to baking, Anderson also now has a love of cooking. He makes dinner for his family several nights a week.

“I’ve definitely developed a love for cooking,” he said. “Anytime someone in my family is cooking, I’m the one that chops the onions. And sometimes I have straight-on dinner duty. It’s really nice. I love cooking, too.”

The Kids Baking Championship “Light up the Holidays” event airs Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. on the Food Network. Anderson wouldn’t give any spoilers but did say he’s proud of his performance.

“This was something I was secretly hoping for…to get a second chance,” he said.