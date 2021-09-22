Mommy Minute: Local chapter of Healthy Kids Running Series starts “Challenger” division

The Healthy Kids Running Series is a weekly race for kids of all ages that promotes a healthy, active lifestyle. This year, the Enola chapter is also focusing on inclusion by creating a Challenger division. It’s aimed at giving kids with disabilities or limitations the chance to participate.

Enola coordinator Amanda Brown was inspired to start this by her daughter, Elyse, who has a rare genetic disease that limits her mobility.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“She has been watching her older brothers run for a few seasons and I think she’s ready now to get out there and show what she can do,” Brown said. “I want her to be able to participate like other kids.”

Participants in the Challenger division will race for up to 75 yards. They can use another person to help them, wheelchairs, walkers; whatever they need for them to be comfortable and successful.

Brown and her co-coordinator, Emily Hoffman, hope this will promote self-confidence, enthusiasm, community and positivity.

“Just letting kids reach that end goal, that finish line, is what we’re looking for,” Brown said. “However they can get there; crawl, walk jump. Any way they can we just want them to get to the end.”

They will race all five Sundays in October behind East Pennsboro Elementary School.

For more information or to register, you can click here.

We also found Challenger divisions in Mechanicsburg, Hershey, York and Eastern Lebanon. Those race series have already started this season. Click here to find a Healthy Kids Running Series race near you.

