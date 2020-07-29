Mommy Minute: Local drownings on the rise; pandemic might be to blame

Amy Bollinger runs the Pediatric Trauma Program at Penn State Children’s Hospital and she has made a heartbreaking observation in recent months.

“We are seeing a marked uptick in drownings and near-drownings all across the Midstate,” Bollinger said.

Several children are being injured or killed every single weekend. The victims range from toddlers to 10-year-olds.

Bollinger believe the quarantine is to blame, since many pools with lifeguards are closed this summer. Instead, families are turning to private pools at homes or other bodies of water like lakes or ponds. Many parents are also trying to find entertainment with blow-up pools in their backyard.

“It’s horrible for everybody involved,” Bollinger said of the recent drownings. “It’s horrible for the health care team, but it’s devastating for families. It’s devastating and that’s why we want to talk about it.”

Parents are also working from home more than ever before, which can cause them to become distracted.

“They (kids) can get out from our line of vision in under a minute and that’s all it takes for a drowning to happen,” Bollinger said. “It’s just super, super hard to manage all of it right now.”

Bollinger suggests parents always assign a water-watcher. That’s someone who is poolside with no cell phone or other responsibility.

“The only job of the water-watcher is to watch the people who are swimming in the pool,” she said.

Bollinger also says parents should limit alcohol intake, learn how to perform CPR and educate themselves about the real signs of drowning. A child in distress, she says, won’t be able to splash or call for help. Instead, their arms will be down at their side.

“So you don’t hear the splashing and you don’t hear the screaming,” Bollinger said. “It’s silent. And it’s eerily silent when someone is struggling to stay above water.”

Bollinger says floaties can add a layer of protection, but often give parents a false sense of security. Those devices, she says, are not a substitute for someone actively watching a child in the water.

She also suggests that parents seek out swim lessons for their children, but admits that with so many pools closed right now, that might be easier said than done.