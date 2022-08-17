(WHTM) — It’s time for parents to once again start packing school lunches. When you pack for a picky eater, it can be a real struggle.

“My biggest suggestion is to always expose kids to food along the way,” GIANT nutritionist Shanna Shultz said. “I feel like the more my daughter is involved with packing her lunch, helping with dinner and those types of things, the more adventurous she wants to be and the more likely she is to eat the things we pack in her lunch.”

Shutlz suggests pairing something new with something that is familar. For example, if you want to try out dark chocolate hummus, pair it with apple slices that your child is used to eating. That will ensure they are more likely to actually try it.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

You can also look for pre-packaged options, such as fruit and cheese trays or pre-made chef salads.

And if your child doesn’t want a full meal, don’t stress. They can get adequate nutrition and energy from an array of snacks.

“As long as we’re featuring some protein to keep them full, some fruits and veggies, some carbs for energy,” Shultz said. “It doesn’t have to be that iconic lunch as much as different snacks that your child like to put into their lunchbox.”

When in doubt, you can usually never go wrong with breakfast for lunch. Pack your kids a cereal cup with milk and balance it out with fruit and a piece of string cheese for protein.