Mommy Minute: Pandemic inspires many families to purchase life insurance

Life insurance is suddenly a priority for a lot of Americans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whenever there is a mass loss of life, more and more people seek out this type of financial security; especially if they have families.

There was a run on life insurance after the September 11th attacks and now industry experts are seeing it as a result of the pandemic.

“Anytime something like this happens, even though we’re young and healthy, it doesn’t matter,” said Connie Cottrill, Securian Financial Regional Vice President. “So individuals are looking for more life insurance just to protect their family.”

Life insurance can be a critical part of your overall financial security, but choosing the right coverage can be overhwelming. Studies show that most people don’t have enough insurance to cover basic needs, such as funeral expense and debt. And they certainly don’t have enough to replace their income or provide for dependent education.

Cottrill says a good place to start looking for insurance is through your employer. You can also consult a financial planner or even find a calculator online to see how much coverage your family would need. You are also encouraged to shop around. Because of the current run on this type of insurance, Cottrill says rates are competitive right now.

“Even if you’ve already had COVID, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t get insurance,” Cottrill said “You can still get insurance even if you’ve had COVID as long as there’s no long term issues with COVID. There’s many insurance companies, if you go through your employer, there’s only going to be three health questions. It’s very easy to get the insurance, so don’t let that intimidate you.”

To access Securian’s life insurance calculator, click here.

