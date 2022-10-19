(WHTM) — The Hershey Gardens is celebrating Halloween with something brand new this year. They’re replacing their popular Pumpkin Glow with Pumpkin Palooza. It will take place over the next two weekends.

The change was made because attendance for the Pumpkin Glow was so strong that the attraction wanted to expand the hours and give families a chance for all-day activities at the Gardens.

At Pumpkin Palooza, people can check out a 14-foot pumpkin tree, mosaics made using mini pumpkins, and impressive artwork on pumpkins painted by students from the Milton Hershey School and Hershey High School. They can also interact with some animals.

“They’ll get to meet and greet a wide variety of critters,” said Rebecca Lawrence, manager of education and public programs at Hershey Gardens. “We have geckos and snakes and tarantulas and, of course, we’ve got the butterflies as well. But we’ll have a special feature in the creepy creatures gallery, can you handle it, kind of challenging those of us who might be afraid to hold a cockroach or hold a tarantula.”

Pumpkin Palooza is included in a general admission ticket and members get in free. Hershey Gardens participates in the Museums for All program, meaning families who show an EBT card get in free of charge.

“It includes Pumpkin Palooza, so if they show their SNAP EBT card, the family unit gets in complimentary, so it’s a wonderful way of making sure it’s Museums for All, Hershey Gardens for all, so everyone can participate in the experiences,” Lawrence said.

Kids will also get a bag of Hershey’s candy.

Pumpkin Palooza runs Oct. 22, 23, 29, and 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hershey Gardens is an operating division of The M.S. Hershey Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.



