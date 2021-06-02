Mommy Minute: Some home remedies are rooted in science

Many families have embraced home remedies, especially since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, with some wanting to avoid medical settings. Some of these methods are supported by scientific research, while others are simply tall tales.

According to Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Elizabeth Kightlinger, one remedy backed by science is using duct tape to remove a wart.

“You want to put it on the wart and you want to leave it on for about six days,” she said. “You want to give it substantial time to kind of have like an occlusive property over that wart, take it off, you want to scrub it. Then you want to reapply the tape again and leave it on for another six days and repeat this process.”

And it looks like grandma was right; research suggests that chicken soup can be good for the soul and a cold.

“The chicken noodle soup actually increased the velocity of movement of the mucus in your nose better compared to hot water and better compared to cold water,” Kightlinger said. “So there actually is science that it may relieve some of that congestion and mucus and make you feel better.”

And if you have a cough, honey may help.

“So there are a lot of studies that found that giving a couple of teaspoons of honey at night can actually reduce symptoms, reduce coughing, and improve sleep,” she said. “The last point I want to make about the honey, is you always want to make sure you’re not giving it to anyone younger than one year of age because honey does have a risk of infant botulism, which is a very serious disease.”

For those dealing with tummy troubles, products containing ginger can provide relief.

“There’s a lot of data showing that it actually can be quite effective for nausea,” Kightlinger said. “There are studies that have used it in pregnant women, chemotherapy patients, and the overall trend was that these are helpful medications.”

If you’re reaching for an herbal medicine, be sure to talk with your health care provider first as some can interact with certain medical conditions and medications.

It’s best to avoid home remedies if you’re in severe pain, having trouble breathing, or if you’re not able to eat, drink or keep fluids down.

Kightlinger says you’ll also want to contact your doctor if the home ready you’re using isn’t working, if it’s making your ailment worse or if you develop new symptoms.