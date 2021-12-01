Mommy Minute: Teaching kids to communicate food allergies is key to ensuring safety

Teaching children to effectively communicate their food allergies is key to keeping them healthy.

Doctors say it’s important to teach parents how to talk to their children about food allergies to help children stay safe outside the home.

A few things parents can do is to help children identify unsafe foods by showing them pictures of the foods in books and magazines or identifying them during a trip to the grocery store.

Teach them to name and describe their allergies clearly without using words like “yucky” or “disgusting” because people could misinterpret this to mean that the child is simply a picky eater.

Review the topic of food allergies with children regularly to ensure that they understand and can communicate it with others. And teach children to only eat foods given to them from people in their trusted circle, like teachers and babysitters.