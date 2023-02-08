(WHTM) — Many teens stay up late and sleep in on the weekends. Is it okay for them to alter their schedules like that? New research suggests that there are consequences.

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital surveyed caregivers about common teenage sleeping myths.

The hospital found that around 74% of people thought that letting teenagers go to bed late and sleep in on the weekends is ok. Researchers warn that varying sleep schedules, also known as “social jetlag,” can worsen sleep.

Varying sleep schedules can lead to lower academic performance, increased mental health symptoms, and riskier behaviors.

Around 69% of parents thought that teens will stay up later if school starts later. Researchers say that delayed school start times will actually result in more sleep.

If your teen takes melatonin to help with sleep, researchers warn that there isn’t enough research on the long-term effects of melatonin. They also warn against taking melatonin without medical supervision.