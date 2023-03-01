(WHTM) — Vaping continues to pose a risk to teens, with a recent study finding younger e-cigarette users vape within five minutes of waking up.

Kids are vulnerable to nicotine addiction and may not even realize how much of the addictive chemical is in certain vaping products.

“The concentration, the amount of nicotine that you can find in a vape can be very high, and sometimes people may not be aware of that because the device can be very small so they don’t appear to be a lot, but the concentration can be high. So, sometimes one small vaping device can contain as much or sometimes even more nicotine than a full pack of cigarettes,” said Dr. Humberto Choi of the Cleveland Clinic.

Choi is a pulmonologist at Cleveland Clinic. He explained that many teens still choose to vape, and nicotine addiction can affect their brain development.

Vaping can cause inflammation and irritation in the lungs, leading to lung damage. It can also make asthma or any other existing lung problems worse.

Choi mentioned that e-liquid, or vape juice, can contain cancer-causing chemicals and other substances linked to lung and heart disease.

The long-term impacts of vaping are still being studied.

“Something that we still don’t know is whether someone can have a long-term effect of vaping and that’s mainly, is someone going to develop cancer, for example, or chronic lung disease or heart disease from that. It is what we see with regular cigarettes, that after years of use, someone can develop those heart, and lung problems, and cancer. But this is an unknown for electronic cigarettes,” explained Choi.

Choi stated that statistics show teens are heavily exposed to vaping, especially in school. He recommends that parents openly discuss the potential consequences of vaping with their children.