Mommy Minute: Unusual return to school could lead to increased anxiety

This isn’t your typical return to school, and for many kids that might mean some atypical anxiety.

“We don’t have any groundwork from which to springboard from,” said UPMC Pinnacle child psychologist Dr. Melissa Brown. “This is really unprecedented. I think a lot of parents are shooting from the hip, which is okay, because that’s what we’ve got. And you just do the best you can.”

Brown says talking to kids is key. Find out their questions, and if you don’t have the answers, try to contact the school to get them. And part of that discussion should be about wearing masks, she says.

“Empathize with them,” Brown said. “Say ‘this is scary, this is uncomfortable. No one likes to do this,” she said. “Provide that support to them and maybe even ask them what their worries are and what their fears area and give them that outlet to express that.”

Parents can also normalize mask wearing by practicing at home.

“Start with five minutes,” Brown said. “Give a reward…congratulate them.”

And watch your kids. Look for changes in sleeping, eating or their personality. And if you notice something significant, don’t hesitate to seek help.

“Some experts might call this an adverse childhood experience, or and ACE, so we know those events have a long-term impact,” Brown said.

Brown says parents need to give themselves, and each other, some grace. They should understand that what’s best for their family right now might not be what’s best for another.

“School might be the only safe place for a child,” she said. “Or the only place they get a hot meal. So there’s a lot of factors that we need to think about.”

Brown says we should check in often with our kids when the school year begins. But she also reminds us to not forget to check in periodically as the year progresses. She says bedtime is usually a time when kids feel safe and comfortable enough to express their concerns.