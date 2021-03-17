Mommy Minute: “Zoom Zoo” allows kids to learn about animals virtually

A new program from the American Literacy Corporation is letting kids visit zoos and other animal sanctuaries virtually for free.

ALC founder Floyd Stokes came up with the idea for “Zoom Zoo” to enable kids to engage with wildlife and agricultural professionals from across the country to learn about different animals. Kids are also encouraged to show off their own pets during a virtual pet show.

The ALC has partnered with organizations including Lake Tobias, ZooAmerica, The Butterfly Atrium at Hershey Gardens, Susquehanna Service Dogs, Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland and more.

“Zoom Zoo” airs live on Saturdays mornings at 11:30 on the American Literacy Corporation’s Facebook page.

The featured guest this coming Saturday will be the Philadelphia Insectarium.

For more information, click here.

