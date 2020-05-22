More than two dozen Midstate stores prepare to open Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than two-dozen state stores in the Midstate will reopen Friday for in-store purchases.

Those stores are in the six counties that enter the yellow phase. Stores will limit the number of customers allowed inside at one time.

The first hour of the day will be reserved for customers at high-risk for coronavirus, which includes those who are 65 and older.

A total of 28 state stores will offer in-store purchases Friday in the following counties: York, Cumberland, Perry, Adams, Mifflin, and Juniata.

All customers and employees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

