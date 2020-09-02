Mt. Rose construction project extended to spring 2021

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Interstate-83/Mount Rose Avenue construction project is still going on two years after it was supposed to be finished. Not only that, but the completion date has also been pushed back again.

Last year, Cherry Hill Construction filed a claim with the state board of claims seeking more money and time for the project, all while PennDOT has been withholding money to penalize them for every day it goes unfinished.

The $58 million project was initially slated to be completed in June 2018, then extended to November 2018.

“It’s frustrating to drive through every day and find just more construction and just pushing back dates more and more,” said Matt Lane, owner of House of Gains.

Lane has had enough.

“It’s insane that it’s taking this long and we just keeping dumping more money and money and money into it with absolutely no accountability,” Lane said.

Nearby at Big Apple Bagels, manager Wayne Conrad has had a 10 to 20% drop in business.

“The traffic pattern definitely stops people from coming off the highway to come in to shop in the local shops here,” Conrad said.

Just last week, traffic was switched to a new on-ramp from Mount Rose Avenue to northbound I-83.

Earlier this year, a new south exit ramp was completed.

“Luckily we have a good solid customer base so we’re still doing OK, but obviously if this area was more accessible we’d be doing more business,” Lane said.

Work on the I-83 median will soon restart and reconstruction of the existing northbound on-ramp will start as well.

The old southbound exit ramp is still being worked on.

“Hopefully we’ll see some improvements, but at this point I won’t hold my breath,” Lane said.

Cherry Hill Construction did not respond to a request for comment.