Harrisburg’s National Night Out went all out at Camp Curtin Academy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On this National Night Out, Harrisburg threw a big bash. at Camp Curtin Academy on 6th Street.

Fire, EMS, along with Harrisburg, Capitol, State Police, and federal law enforcement let guests check out the tools of their trades. Pennsylvania State Police even landed its helicopter on site. The goal is to connect police to the communities they serve.

“This is a way of us giving back to the city. This is a way of us saying thank you. This is also a way of us wishing our youth here a very enjoyable, educational school year,” Harrisburg Police Commissioner, Tom Carter said.

In addition to the free food and farm show milkshakes, the night featured live music, bounce houses, and rides in the fire truck ladder.