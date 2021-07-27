National Night Out in the Midstate: When and where to head out

(WHTM) — National Night Out is an annual nationwide tradition that has been going on for decades. Communities and police gather in neighborhoods to come together to build better relationships. The event takes place on the first Tuesday, August 3, and is celebrated in a variety of ways. Get the who what where when for your neighborhood below!

Derry Township

From 6 to 8 p.m. folks in Derry Township can gather on the 1st block of West Caracas Avenue to meet officers and neighbors along with other community organizations!

Harrisburg

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is celebrating their night out from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Camp Curtin Academy Football Field at 2900 N 6th Street. Police officers, firefighters, emergency personnel, and over 50 community partners will be on hand with free Rita’s Italian ice, farm show milkshakes, food, drinks, games, giveaways, and much more. There will also be live music and a full fireworks display to cap off the night.

Manheim

Manheim Township Police will be at the Driving Range on Overlook Golf Course from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event will have music from Bailey Run along with games, food, drinks, and a cornhole tournament with plenty of prizes.

Northern Lancaster

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department will be out and about for regular patrols, but will also be stopping and engaging with kids to give out goodies. Kids can also ask questions and see the cruisers up close. Their event will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

East Lampeter

East Lampeter Township Police will be out rain or shine at The Shops at Rockvale. First responders from Ronks Fire Company, Lafayette Fire Company, Witmer Fire Protective and Bird-in-Hand Fire Company will join. They’ll host a meet and greet with the first responders, safety demonstrations, ladder rides, bounce houses, live music, food trucks, games and more. All will happen 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lititz

The Lititz Borough Police Department and Fire Department are partnering with the Tree House Playground on 300 W Orange Street from 5 to 8 p.m. Bounce houses, the Bull Guys, free food, a dunk tank are just some of the activities that will be available at Lititz Endless Summer. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item and/or a personal hygiene item to donate.

Newberry Township

From 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Newberry Township will hold their National Night Out at the BAPS Motor Speedway. The event will include door prizes, a K-9 demonstration, and fireworks.

New Cumberland

New Cumberland’s event will be held at 415 Bridge Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

Newville Borough

Newville will be having their National Night Out at 21 West Big Spring Avenue in Newville from 6 to 8 p.m.

Silver Spring Township

Silver Spring’s events will be held at 50 Bernheisel Bridge Road in Carlisle from 6 to 9 p.m.

South Middleton Township

South Middleton’s National Night Out will be held at 640 West First Street in Boiling Springs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Susquehanna Township

From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Susquehanna Township Police Department will host their National Night Out event at Susquehanna Township High School. Events include frozen treats with Sarah’s Ice Cream, and a selfie and kissing booth with the department’s furriest officer, Auggie.

Strasburg/West Lampeter

The Strasburg and West Lampeter Police Departments are joining together at the Lampeter Fairgrounds from 6 to 9 p.m. Food, drinks, giveaways, prizes, and much more are available to those who attend this free event.

Swatara

The Swatara Township Police Department is hosting their National Night Out at Vanatta Park behind the 7-11 on Derry Street from 6 to 9 p.m. Other emergency response members and community organizations will be there to share in free food, games, and activities.

York

York City Police and York City Fire will be traveling to block parties all across York from 5 to 8 p.m. These locations will have food, music, entertainment, and more. If you would like to register a location, contact jmarrero@yorkcity.org with coordinator info, site location, time, and estimated attendance.

Hummelstown

The Hummelstown Borough Police Department will be hosting their event at Statio 46 police/fire department. At the event, there will be food and games provided by local businesses and the night will close out with a flashlight parade around the block. Those who attend will have the opportunity to win raffle prizes, too. The event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Don’t forget your flashlight!

West Manchester Township

The West Manchester Township Police Department will be gathering at Sunset Lane Park, 2458 Sunset Lane York, PA from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be free food, fun, and games!