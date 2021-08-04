Record turnout for Harrisburg’s National Night Out

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — National Night Out has come and gone. Harrisburg Police say their event was a massive success.

Officials say they had a record turnout, more than 6,000 people came to the event at Camp Curtin. It’s the police department’s biggest community outreach effort of the year, and organizers say they hope it was a big step forward in the quest to get closer to the people they protect every day.

“An effort again to build stronger relationships with not just our law enforcement agency but others that also serve the city so we are all for the common purpose of protecting and serving and again, building those stronger relationships to have a stronger and safer community,” Harrisburg Police Community Relations Director, Blake Lynch said.

Lynch also says the goal for next year is to go even bigger and set another attendance record.