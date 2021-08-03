York’s National Night Out helped neighbors help others

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 was also in York for National Night Out.

There were plenty of games for the family plus music, dancing, and free food. Central Pennsylvania Food Bank was there to raise awareness of food insecurity, Family First was giving free COVID shots. It was an opportunity to meet police officers and neighbors.

“National Night Out is about getting out of your house meeting your neighbors creating relationships so that you can look out for one another,” Community Progress Council President and CEO, Robin Rohrbaugh said.

National Night Out happens every year on the first Tuesday in August.