New Cumberland’s Medard’s House using Giving Tuesday to support garden-to-table school programs

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Medard’s House, a West Shore youth center in New Cumberland is a nonprofit that provides a free, unique after-school program. They are just one of many participating in Giving Tuesday.

Their goal is to raise $2,500 for a garden-to-table program. The money will go to buying kitchen and garden supplies so they can run the program smoothly in the spring. Leaders at the nonprofit say garden to table is an innovative program that offers extended academic opportunities in support of West Shore School District’s classes. The program picks up where the curriculum leaves off offering an extended hands-on year-round program for students.

“These kids along with myself because I definitely will be participating, that will be able to just look at every small piece of a leaf or flower, or a vegetable that has grown and all the little things God created with his hands,” Riley Sorrells said.

To learn more about the nonprofit and ways to donate head to their website through the link here.